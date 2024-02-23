PM Modi Attends Prize Distribution Ceremony of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi participated in the prize distribution ceremony of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi today. He also unveiled the booklet on Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita and a coffee table book. The Prime Minister awarded the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita and also distributed books, uniform sets, music instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi. He also visited Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interacted with the participants with their photograph entries on the theme of “Sanwarti Kashi”.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Ministear expressed delight in being present among the young scholars and said that the feeling is similar to taking a dip in the Ganga of knowledge. He lauded the efforts of the young generations who are strengthening the identity of the ancient city. He said that it is a matter of pride and contentment that the youth of India will take the country to new heights in the Amrit Kaal. “Kashi is the capital of eternal knowledge”, the Prime Minister said, underlining that it is a matter of pride for the entire nation that the capabilities and the form of Kashi are regaining its glory. He mentioned awarding the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita today and congratulated the winners. He also encouraged those who could not make it to the winners list. “No participant has been defeated or lagged, instead, everyone has learned from this experience”, the Prime Minister said, noting that all participants are worthy of praise. The Prime Minister thanked Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Nyas, Kashi Vidvat Parishad and scholars for taking his vision as the MP of Kashi forward. He also noted that the coffee table books released today carry the story of the rejuvenation of Kashi in the last 10 years.

While acknowledging the progress of Kashi in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister was very clear that all of us are just instruments of the will of Lord Mahadev. He said with the blessing of Mahadev, ‘vikas ka damroo’ has been resonating in Kashi for the last 10 years. Talking about the projects worth crores of rupees, the Prime Minister said that before Shivratri and Rangbhari Ekadashi Kashi is celebrating the festival of development today. He said that everyone has seen the transformation through ‘Vikas ki Ganga’.

The Prime Minister said that “Kashi is not just a center of faith but it is a vibrant center of India’s eternal consciousness”. He said that India’s ancient prestige in the world was not based on economic prowess only but its cultural, spiritual and social richness was behind that. ‘Teerths’ like Kashi and Vishwanath Dham were the ‘Yagyashala’ of the nation’s development, he said, highlighting the connections of India’s knowledge tradition with the places of culture and spirituality. Illustrating his point through the example of Kashi the Prime Minister said that along with being the land of Shiva, Kashi is also a place of teachings of Buddha; birthplace of Jain Tirthankars as well as a place of enlightenment for Aadi Shankaracharya. He also highlighted the cosmopolitan allure of Kashi as people from all over the country and other parts of the world come to Kashi. “New ideals are born in a place of such diversity. New ideas nurture the possibility of progress.”, the Prime Minister added.

“Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction and take India to a bright future”, the Prime Minister said, recalling his address during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and reaffirming the belief today. He emphasized that the Vishwanath Dham corridor is witnessing a scholarly declaration today while also reviving the traditions of scriptures of justice. “Kashi can hear the classical tones as well as scriptural dialogues”, the Prime Minister said, underlining that it will encourage the exchange of ideas, preserve ancient knowledge and create new ideologies. He said that Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita are a part of such efforts where books, clothes and other necessary resources along with scholarships are being provided to thousands of youth who want to study Sanskrit. Teachers are also being assisted. “Vishwanath Dham has also become a part of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ campaigns like Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Ganga Pushkarulu Mahotsav”, Shri Modi said, noting that this center of faith is strengthening the resolve for social inclusion through tribal cultural events. Shri Modi informed that new research is also being done by the scholars of Kashi and by the Vidwat Parishad on ancient knowledge from the point of view of modern science. He also mentioned the temple trust making arrangements for free food at many places in the city. “New Kashi has emerged as an inspiration for the new India”, PM Modi said, highlighting how the center of faith can become a center of energy for social and national resolutions. He expressed confidence that the youth coming out from here will become the flag bearers of Indian knowledge, tradition and culture all over the world.

The Prime Minister said, “Among the languages ​​that have made the biggest contribution to the development of our knowledge, science and spirituality, Sanskrit is the most prominent. India is an idea, and Sanskrit is its chief expression. India is a journey, Sanskrit is the main chapter of its history. India is a land of unity in diversity, Sanskrit is its origin.” The Prime Minister recalled a time when Sanskrit was the main language of research in Astronomy, math, medicine, literature, music and arts. India got its identity through these disciplines, he said. He said recitation of Vedas in Kashi and Kanchi are the notes of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, Kashi is being seen as a model of heritage and development. Today the world is seeing how modernity expands around traditions and spirituality.” He highlighted how Ayodhya is flourishing in the same way as Kashi after the Pran Pratishta of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple. PM Modi mentioned the International Airport in Kushinagar and highlighted the government’s efforts to develop modern infrastructure and facilities at places associated with Lord Buddha in the country. In the next 5 years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the country will give a new pace to development and create new patterns of success. “This is Modi’s guarantee, and Modi’s guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee. The Prime Minister asked that the best photographs of the exhibition, selected through voting, should be used as picture postcards for the tourists. He also suggested a sketching competition and the best sketches to be made into picture postcards. He reiterated his suggestion for a guide competition for creating ambassadors and interpreters of Kashi. The Prime Minister emphasized that the people of Kashi are its greatest strength and reiterated his resolve to help each and every Kashi resident as a servant and a friend.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion along with Ministers of Government of Uttar Pradesh.