Prime Minister Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to Team India on Spectacular World Cup Victory Against Netherlands

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated the Indian cricket team for victory in the World Cup match against the Netherlands.
Shri Modi posted on X :
“Diwali becomes even more special thanks to our cricket team!
Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic victory against the Netherlands! Such an impressive display of skill and teamwork.
Best wishes for the Semis! India is elated.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023