President’s Medals to Fire Service, Home Guards (HG) and Civil Defence (CD) personnel on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023

President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

On the occasion of Republic Day, 2023, 47 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

Out of these, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 02 personnel for their act of valour and gallantry.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 07 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 38 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic day, 2023. Of these, Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for his act of valour and gallantry.

President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to 09 personnel and 45 personnel respectively.

The list of Fire Service Medals and Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals awardees given below.

FIRE SERVICE MEDALS AWARDED TO FIRE SERVICE PERSONNEL ON THE OCCASION OF REPUBLIC DAY, 2023 AS PER THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

Sl. No.

Name & Designation

(Smt./Shri)

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

JAMMU & KASHMIR

1

Sh. Firdous Ahmad Khan

Selection Grade Fireman

2

Sh. Bashir Ahmad Ahanger

Fireman

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

KERALA

1

Sh. Krishnan Shanmughan

Senior Fire & Rescue Officer

2

Sh. Benny Mathew

Senior Fire & Rescue Officer

UTTARAKHAND

1.

Sh. Devendra Singh

Fire Station Second Officer

2.

Sh. Pratap Singh Rana

Fire Station Second Officer

CISF/MHA

1.

Sh. Harbans Lal

Assistant Sub Inspector/Fire

2.

Sh. C. H. Venkateswaralu

Assistant Sub-Inspector/Fire

M/O PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS

1.

Sh. Himanshu Sekhar Sahu

General Manager (Fire Services)

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

1.

Sh. Pratul Chandra Barman

Station Officer

HIMACHAL PRADESH

1.

Sh. Nitin Dhiman

Station Fire Officer

2.

Sh. Prem Singh

Sub Fire Officer

KERALA

1.

Sh. Nousad Muhammed Haneefa

Director(Technical)

2.

Sh. Rajasekharan Nair S

Senior Fire & Rescue Officer

3.

Sh. Subash K B

Senior Fire & Rescue Officer

LAKSHADWEEP

1.

Sh. Imamudheen K.K.

Leading Fireman

MIZORAM

1.

Sh. LalnunPuia

Fireman

NAGALAND

1.

Sh. Zhasalie Napranotsu

Deputy. S.P. (F&ES)

ODISHA

1.

Sh. Kali Charan Sabar

Leading Fireman

2.

Sh. Bipadabhanjan Behera

Driver Havildar

3.

Sh. Nakula Nayak

Driver Havildar

SIKKIM

1.

Sh. Mathew Rai

Deputy Chief Fire Officer

UTTARAKHAND

1.

Sh. Shyam Singh

Leading Fireman

2.

Sh. Dinesh Chandra Pathak

Leading Fireman

3.

Sh. Laxman Singh Negi

Leading Fireman

WEST BENGAL

1.

Sh. Prodip Sarkar

Divisional Fire Officer

2.

Sh. Shuvrangshu Mazumder

Station Officer

3.

Sh. Sukumar Roy

Sub Officer

4.

Sh. Debprasad Hazra

Leader

5.

Sh. Biswajit Paul

Leader

6.

Sh. Sk. Hafiz Ali

Fire Operator

7.

Sh. Haradhan Mukherjee

Fire Operator

8.

Sh. Shyamal Chandra Das

Fire Operator

CISF MHA

1.

Sh. Odedra Rajendra R

Commandant/ Fire

2.

Sh. Om Prakash

Assistant Commandant/ Fire

3.

Sh. Santosh Kumar Singh

Assistant Sub-Inspector/Fire

4.

Sh. Surjit Singh

Head Constable/Fire

5.

Sh. Ravinder Kumar

Head Constable/Fire

6.

Sh. Ratan Bhowmick

Head Constable/Fire

7.

Sh. Dinesh Kumar Singh

Head Constable/Fire

8.

Sh. Deep Chand Harijan

Head Constable/Fire

M/o PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS

1.

Sh. Rajaneesh Kumar Chouhan

Chief Manager (Fire Services)

2.

Sh. Dhirendra Kumar

Deputy General Manager (Fire Services)

3.

Sh. Bijaya Kumar Panda

Deputy General Manager (Fire & Safety)

4.

Sh. Uma Shankar Singh

Fire Inspector Grade-II

5.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar

Fire Inspector Grade-II

DEPTT. OF ATOMIC ENERGY

1.

Sh. Rajendrakumar Shivnarayan Agrahari

Deputy Chief Fire Officer

HOME GUARDS AND CIVIL DEFENCE MEDALS AWARDED TO HOME GUARDS AND CIVIL DEFENCE PERSONNEL ON THE OCCASION OF REPUBLIC DAY 2023 AS PER THE FOLLOWING DETAILS