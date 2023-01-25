National

901 Police personnel awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2023

A total of 901 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2023. Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from J&K Police, 09 are from Jharkhand, 07 are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh & BSF and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Details of Awardees Lists are enclosed as below:

Sl No. Subject Number of persons Annexure
1 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) 140 Annexure -I
2 President’s Police Medals for Distinguish Service 93 Annexure -II
3 Police Medal for Meritorious Service 668 Annexure -III
4 State Wise/ Force Wise list of medals awardees to the Police personnel As per list Annexure -IV
