President of India Droupadi Murmu approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2022

The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards – 2022 on 43 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 07, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 08 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 28 persons. Four awardees are posthumous. The details are as under:-

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Miss Anjali Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Shri Nilbath D. Sangma, Meghalaya Shri Sengrik D. Sangma, Meghalaya Shri Walgrik M. Momin, Meghalaya Shri Jinjash D. Marak, Meghalaya Shri Imanuel Lalawmpuia (Posthumous), Mizoram Mohammad Umar Dar (Posthumous), Ministry of Defence

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Master Muhammad Sufiyan, Kerala Master Neeraj K. Nithyanand, Kerala Master Athul Bineesh, Kerala Smt. Kiran Baiga, Madhya Pradesh Shri Raviraj Anil Phadnis, Maharashtra Shri Lalchhuanliana (Posthumous), Mizoram Shri Lianzalama, Mizoram Shri Sher Singh, Border Roads Organisation

Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri Tsering Dorjee Goiba, Arunachal Pradesh Shri Ghanshyambhai Prabhatbhai Tadvi, Gujarat Shri Gaurav Jaswal, Himachal Pradesh Master Adhin Prince, Kerala Shri Babeesh B, Kerala Shri Subod Lal C, Kerala Police Master Muhaimin P K, Kerala Master Muhammed Shamil, , Kerala Shri Brajesh Kumar Sahu, Madhya Pradesh Shri Mahesh Shankar Chormale, Maharashtra Shri Sayyad Babu Shaikh, Maharashtra Miss Ridondor Lyngdoh, Meghalaya Shri Anthony Lalhruaizela (Posthumous), Mizoram Master Lalramliana, Mizoram Shri R. Khawlliana, Mizoram Shri Sonu Kumar, Ministry of Defence Shri T Anantha Kumar, Ministry of Defence Shri Karambir Singh, Border Security Force Shri M Umasankar, Border Security Force Shri Balbir Singh, Border Security Force Shri Darpan Kishore, Border Security Force Dr. Himanshu Saini, Border Security Force Shri Vinod Kumar, Border Security Force Shri Jakir Husain, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Shri Shailendra Singh Negi, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Shri Surender Kumar, Ministry of Railways Shri Jaipal Singh, Ministry of Railways Shri Bhuda Ram Saini, Ministry of Railways

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardees in due course by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs.