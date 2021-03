Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Bhubaneswar on a three-day Odisha visit. Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. He will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela & inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant tomorrow while on Mar 22, he is scheduled to visit Konark & Puri (File Pic)

