The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from February 10 to 11, 2023. On February 10, 2023, the President will grace the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission at Bhubaneswar. On the same day, she will also grace the 2nd Convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.

On February 11, 2023, the President will inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack.