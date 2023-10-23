The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioner/Ambassador of Cyprus, Bulgaria, European Union, France and Moldova at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 23, 2023). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus

2. H.E. Mr Nikolay Hristov Yankov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria

3. H.E. Mr Herve Delphin, Ambassador of European Union

4. H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France

5. H.E. Mrs Ana Taban, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova