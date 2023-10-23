The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message, the President has said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of good over evil. The eastern and southern states celebrate Dussehra as the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil demon Mahishasura while northern and western states celebrate this festival as Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana.

This festival teaches us to get rid of ego and negativity which symbolize ‘evil’, and embrace the feelings of oneness and love for all which symbolize ‘good’. The values of Lord Rama inspire us to walk on the path of Dharma despite the harshest tests and adversities of life.

This day, let us pledge to work together for the prosperity of the country and well-being of all, specially the underprivileged ones”.