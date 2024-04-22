President of India presents 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held with grandeur in Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, many Ministers of the Union and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

After the Investiture Ceremony, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah and other Union Ministers interacted with the Padma Awardees at a dinner hosted by the Home Minister at his residence in New Delhi.

The Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial tomorrow morning (April 23, 2024).They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.