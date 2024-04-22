Community Health Dispensary by AM/NS India inaugurated at Sankari Village

Keonjhar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a leading steel maker, has launched a community health dispensary under its flagship CSR project, Aarogya, at Sankari village in Keonjhar district. The health dispensary aims to cater to the needs of the people of Sankari village and surrounding areas. Set up with the objective to address the health and nutrition issues prevalent in the village and surrounding areas, enhance the overall well-being and promote a holistic approach for development of good health, the dispensary is expected to benefit nearly 500 villagers.

Smt Sulochana Pradhan, Ward Member of Sankari village, Shri Dharmendra Hirwa, TSF In charge, AM/NS India, Shri Madan Dash, Lead – CSR, AM/NS India and members of the local community attended the inauguration ceremony on 16th April 2024.

Equipped with a dedicated paramedical staff, including a doctor available twice a week, a pharmacist, and a nurse, the dispensary will offer free consultation and medicines. The management of the dispensary will be overseen by Utkal Needs, the implementation partner for this project.

Marking a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility in the region, the initiative by AM/NS India to set up the health dispensary has been welcomed and appreciated by the villagers.