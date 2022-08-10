President of India Droupadi Murmu greetings on the eve of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan has said :-

“On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I congratulate all my fellow citizens.

Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love and affection of sisters for their brothers, and also an occasion to reiterate the unbreakable bond between them. Raksha Bandhan symbolises spontaneous love and reciprocity and also brings people closer.

May this festival of mutual trust between brothers and sisters, encourage harmony and respect for women in our society”.