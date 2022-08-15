President of India Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year.

In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters.

The Parsi community have significantly contributed in the development of our nation through their hardwork, dedication and entrepreneurship. The inclusive culture of India inspires all the citizens to live together in harmony.

May this special occasion of Parsi New Year bring prosperity, peace and harmony to our lives and strengthen our commitment towards mutual brotherhood”.