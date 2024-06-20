President Murmu Visits National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi today (June 20, 2024) where she spent time with Divyang children and students and witnessed a cultural performance by them. She also visited the renovated Prosthesis and Orthosis Centre and interacted with the patients.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the progress of a country or society can be measured by the sensitivity shown by the people of that country or society towards the Divyangjan. She stated that sensitivity and inclusivity have been integral parts of our culture and civilization.

The President said that no physical condition can be a barrier to living a normal life when our efforts are inclusive of and sensitive to the needs of Divyanjan. She was happy to note that Divyangjan are scaling new heights in every field with their skills and talent. She cited examples of sportspersons like Deepa Malik, Arunima Sinha and Avani Lekhara and social workers like K.S. Rajanna and said that all such people are examples of the fact that with dedication and determination, one can overcome every kind of physical limitation.

The President was happy to note that the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for the last several decades. She appreciated all the people associated with the Institute for working towards the socio-economic empowerment of Divyangjan.