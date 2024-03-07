President Droupadi Murmu Attends First Convocation of Central Sanskrit University

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the first convocation of Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi today (March 7, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the feeling of pride towards Indian culture is the basis of our national consciousness. Realizing the rich culture of our country awakens a sense of pride. The heritage of our culture is preserved in the Sanskrit language. Therefore, spreading the cultural awareness available in Sanskrit language is a service to the nation.

The President said that Sanskrit language has woven the diversity of our vast land into a thread of unity. Many Indian languages ​​have been strengthened by the vocabulary of Sanskrit and those languages ​​are flourishing in different regions and states. It is not only the language of God but it is also the language of people.

The President said that the language in which women scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala and Lopamudra have made immortal contributions, women’s participation should be maximum in that language. She was happy to note that the number of boys and girls is almost equal in the gold medal winners in today’s convocation. She appreciated Central Sanskrit University for its efforts for women empowerment.

The President said that countless excellent writings on spirituality and morality are available in Sanskrit language. The wisdom given by the Acharyas to the people in ancient times are relevant even today and will always be useful. She told students that it should be the resolution of them to speak the truth, behave ethically, not be negligent in self-study, not turn away from duty and be conscious of auspicious works. By doing this they will be able to do justice to their talent and will be successful in performing their duties.