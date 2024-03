The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with Mr Nazim, an entrepreneur and government beneficiary from Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir upon the latter’s request during his interaction at Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir programme.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours.”