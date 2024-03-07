Final Estimates of 2022-23 and First Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of Horticultural Crops

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released the Final Estimates of 2022-23 and First Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other governmental source agencies.
|Total Horticulture
|2021-22
|2022-23 (Final Estimates)
|2023-2024
(1st Adv. Est.)
|Area (in Million Ha)
|28.04
|28.44
|28.77
|Production (in Million Tonne)
|347.18
|355.48
|355.25
Highlights of 2022-23 (Final Estimates)
- The horticulture production in the country in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be about 355.48 Million Tonnes, an increase of about 8.30 Million Tonnes (2.39%) over 2021-22. An increase in area of 1.41% or 0.40 Million Ha is observed in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) over 2021-22.
- The Fruit production is estimated to be 110.21 Million Tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates), mainly due to increases in production of Apple, Banana, Grapes, Mango and Watermelon.
- Production of vegetables has increased from 209.14 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 to 212.55 Million Tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates). This is mainly contributed by increase registered in all vegetables except Chillies (Green), Onion, Radish, Tapioca and Tomato.
- Onion: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be 302.08 Lakh Tonne compared to 316.87 Lakh Tonne in 2021-22.
- Potato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 601.42 Lakh Tonne, compared to 561.76 Lakh Tonne estimated for 2021-22.
- Tomato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 204.25 Lakh Tonne, compared to 206.94 Lakh Tonne estimated for 2021-22.
Highlights of 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates)
- The horticulture production in the country in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is estimated to be about 355.25 Million Tonnes. An increase in area of 1.15% or 3.27 Lakh Ha is observed in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) over 2022-23 (Final Estimates)
- The production of Fruits expected to reach 112.08 Million Tonnes, mainly due to increases in production of Banana, Mandarin and Mango.
- Production of Vegetables is envisaged to be around 209.39 Million Tonnes. Increase is expected in production of Cabbage, Cauliflower, Pumpkin, Tapioca, Tomato and Other Vegetables.
- Tomato: Production of Tomato is expected to be around 208.19 Lakh Tonne compared to around 204.25 Lakh Tonne last year, an increase by 1.93% Lakh Tonne.
- Onion: Production of Onion in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is expected to be around 254.73 Lakh Tonne compared to around 302.08 Lakh Tonne last year due to decrease of 34.31Lakh Tonne in Maharashtra, 9.95 Lakh Tonne in Karnataka, 3.54 Lakh Tonne in Andhra Pradesh and 3.12 Lakh Tonne in Rajasthan.
- Potato: Production of Potato in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is expected to be around 589.94 Lakh Tonne compared to around 601.42 Lakh Tonne last year, attributed to decrease in West Bengal over the previous year.