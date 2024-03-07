Final Estimates of 2022-23 and First Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of Horticultural Crops

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released the Final Estimates of 2022-23 and First Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other governmental source agencies.

Total Horticulture 2021-22 2022-23 (Final Estimates) 2023-2024

(1st Adv. Est.) Area (in Million Ha) 28.04 28.44 28.77 Production (in Million Tonne) 347.18 355.48 355.25

Highlights of 2022-23 (Final Estimates)

The horticulture production in the country in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be about 355.48 Million Tonnes, an increase of about 8.30 Million Tonnes (2.39%) over 2021-22. An increase in area of 1.41% or 0.40 Million Ha is observed in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) over 2021-22.

The Fruit production is estimated to be 110.21 Million Tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates), mainly due to increases in production of Apple, Banana, Grapes, Mango and Watermelon.

Production of vegetables has increased from 209.14 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 to 212.55 Million Tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates). This is mainly contributed by increase registered in all vegetables except Chillies (Green), Onion, Radish, Tapioca and Tomato.

Onion: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be 302.08 Lakh Tonne compared to 316.87 Lakh Tonne in 2021-22.

Potato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 601.42 Lakh Tonne, compared to 561.76 Lakh Tonne estimated for 2021-22.

Tomato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 204.25 Lakh Tonne, compared to 206.94 Lakh Tonne estimated for 2021-22.

Highlights of 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates)