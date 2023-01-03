Preparations for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors Summit should be better: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that efforts should be made to improve the preparations for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors Summit in the state. Complete all the preparations on time by coordinating with the Central Government. No stone should be left unturned in welcoming the heads of state and delegates coming to the programme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore at Mantralaya today. State cabinet members and officials were present. Officials of Government of India and Indore district participated virtually. Additional Chief Secretary Shri Mohammad Suleman gave information about the preparations and outline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas program through a presentation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be organized from 8 to 10 January. Prime Minister Modi will arrive on the second day of the program on January 9, for which complete preparations should be made. He said that the program should be organized with dignity.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on January 11, the Global Investors Summit will be inaugurated in Indore. The program will end on January 12. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every effort should be made to enhance the dignity of the programme. There should be maximum registration for the summit. So far 6 thousand 652 registrations have been done.

During the presentation, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Manish Singh informed that the Public Relations Department is doing the work of publicity and branding in a better way. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the preparations.