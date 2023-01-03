The programme should be systematic, purposeful and full of enthusiasm : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the programme of MukhyaMantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana in Tikamgarh district should be enthusiastic, systematic and purposeful. Under the scheme, it should be ensured that the acceptance letters are delivered to the hands of all the 8,000 beneficiaries of the district.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the programme to be held on January 4 in Tikamgarh district at Mantralaya. Collector Tikamgarh virtually participated in the meeting and informed about the preparations for the programmeme.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the programme of Tikamgarh district should be such that it becomes a source of inspiration for other districts as well. There should be better publicity of the programme so that the message reaches the masses. The programme should also be publicized at the national level. Chief Minister said that the distribution of pattas is a big gift for the poor. According to the demand of the poor, the work of giving lease has been done.