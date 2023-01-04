Union FAHD Minister Parshottam Rupala to inaugrate 29 Mobile Veterinary Units and centralised call center in Thiruvananthpuram tomorrow

New Delhi : Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will inaugrate 29 Mobile Veterinary Units and centralised call center in Thiruvananthpuram tommorow ie on 5 th January 2023 in a remarkable act for the benefit of the livestock farmers in Kerala.

These MVUs will be operated through a centralised call centre with a uniform Helpline No. 1962. It will receive calls from livestock rearers / animal owners and Veterinarian will prioritize all cases on the basis of emergency nature and will transmit them to the nearest MVU for attending at farmer’s doorstep.

MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers / animal owners at their doorstep in far flung area.

MVUs will act as one-stop Centre for solutions to veterinary issues and dissemination of information to the remotest areas of the country.