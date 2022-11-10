Premium range of Eurogrip two-wheeler tyres showcased at EICMA 2022

Hyderabad : Eurogrip, one of the fast growing global brands in the powered 2 wheeler tyres segment announced the international launch of two new world-class products: Roadhound, a sport touring tyre and Climber XC, an off-road specialty tyre at the 2022 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy.

The newly launched Roadhound, is a sport touring tyre with dual compound technology on radial rear sizes. It features excellent grip on both dry and wet surfaces, and improves handling and comfort on both naked, sport and touring motorcycles. Tyre profile, tread pattern and structure have been engineered to provide high mileage and performance consistency. The tyres will be available from early 2023 with a size range covering both radial and x-ply applications.

Climber XC is a tyre for motocross, enduro and cross-country applications, designated for both leisure, training and competition. It has been developed and fine-tuned with expert inputs from motocross and enduro racing teams to provide excellent traction and lateral support on multiple surfaces. Extended tyre service life is ensured by a knobby layout and geometry boosting wear and tear resistance, coupled with symmetrical shape allowing for wheel reversibility.

“In 2022 Eurogrip has been the ‘underdog’, the unexpected player that changed the game” commented Renato Zilli, Senior Advisor – Sales & Marketing, “We have strengthened our presence across the globe targeting the upper segment of the range”.

Apart from the new launches, around 25 globally available Eurogrip flagship products are on prominent display at Hall 9- Stand 088. This includes recently launched products such as the BEE family of tyres for urban and countryside scooter mobility that include BEE Connect, BEE City, their flagship zero-degree steel belted radial Protorq Extreme and the newly launched E-Torq for electric scooters, among others.

“All Eurogrip products are the result of multiple development cycles aimed at bringing together the best of all the tyre components” mentioned Silvio Montanari, Head of R&D activities at the Milan Global Product Design Center, “3D modeling and FEA based predictive technology are complemented with extended testing in both indoor and outdoor real life conditions, stressing the tyre in order to ensure it is properly tuned before being released to the market. Roadhound and Climber XC are two prime examples of this approach, as they have been carefully scrutinized in every step of development to make sure their performances exceed rider expectations”

Eurogrip tyres are created with tyre technology that seamlessly blends superior mileage, high performance and durability. All Eurogrip products are researched, designed and developed jointly by the company’s Italian and Indian R&D and product development teams, and have been thoroughly tested by independent professional riders across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, said, “As we continue to focus on innovation and quality while building Eurogrip into a strong global brand, as always, we are elated to be here at EICMA. This is a great forum to launch our new premium products Climber XC and Roadhound and we are happy to showcase these to the global market.”

EICMA 2022, an annual Milan auto show witnesses participation of several key industry players, media and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world.