Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal welcomes President of India Droupadi Murmu at Biju Patnaik International airport today and wished her a pleasant and a memorable stay.

Besides , After receiving a guard of honour, Murmu is now scheduled to leave for Puri to offer prayers to the holy trinity at Shree Jagannath Temple.

Tomorrow, the President will visit Tapoban High School in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers. On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will be on two-day visit to Odisha from today. This will be her first visit to the state as the President of India. President Murmu will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.