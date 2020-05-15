Pradip Kumar Das assumes charge as CMD, IREDA

Bhubaneswar: Pradip Kumar Das assumed charge as new Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on 6th May 2020. Prior to joining IREDA, he was serving Indian Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC) as Director (Finance) and Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Shri Pradip Kumar Das is having a vast experience of Finance sector. While working with REC, BHEL, NPCIL, BHFV, KPL etc. in different capacities, he contributed extensively in formulation and implementation of various systems, new and innovative products, policies, business process re-engineering, etc. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also possessing Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar.

Under his leadership, ITDC became the only PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism trading under the trade-for-trade segment on the NSE. He was actively involved in financial management of ITDC including optimum utilization of funds, investment decision and adherence to sound corporate governance practices with a view to improving profitability of the organization on continuous basis. He was an important member of Inter-Ministerial Group of Govt. of India for disinvestment / divestment of Hotel properties of ITDC and its subsidiaries and successfully divested several properties during his tenure.

In his first address to officials of IREDA, Shri Pradip K. Das said that “IREDA is fully committed to building Energy Security in India through Renewable Sources. Being a Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and enjoying a unique position in RE Sector, IREDA has been regularly introducing new and innovative financial products.” He further, stressed upon the fact that being in service industry, the most important resource i.e. manpower of the organization which needs to be taken care well and the objective of fulfilling the interest of various stakeholders in the Renewable Energy sector to be on top priority.

Shri Pradip K Das belongs to the village of Ranpur and studied in Sribanta High School, Jajpur District, Odisha. After schooling he went for higher education and did B.Com (Hons) from University of Kolkata apart from the professional courses of his Cost Accountancy, Company Secretaries and Post Graduate Diploma from XIMB.

Related

comments