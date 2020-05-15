NTPC Talcher Kaniha achieves 100% PLF: Third time in one month

New Delhi: Showcasing operational efficiency in power generation, NTPC Talcher Kaniha achieved 100% PLF on May 14, 2020. This achievement comes in the light of the novel Coronavirus pandemic which has put a greater responsibility on power engineers to ensure round the clock electricity. The Station clocked more than 100% PLF for the second consecutive day and third time during the month of May 2020.

Taking all crucial precautions, Odisha’s largest power station, NTPC Talcher Kaniha is demonstrating optimum capacity utilization and ensuring the comfort of its employees by operating in shifts through IT support. The Station is taking all measures to ensure that contract workers and all stakeholders in the Plant are being supported in this precarious situation. Payments to all contract workers have been made in due time. Over 10,000 reusable masks have been provided to all contract workers in various departments along with 11,500 masks to people in peripheral villages under CSR.

To maintain adequate hygiene and cleanliness, the Civil department of the Station is sanitizing all premises and offices in phases using bleaching powder on a large scale.

