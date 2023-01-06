Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be conducted in 242 districts of India on January 9, 2023

New Delhi : As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to boost career opportunities for India’s youth under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is organising the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on January 9, 2023, across 242 districts in 28 States and Union Territories of India.

Several local businesses and organizations have been invited to be a part of this apprenticeship mela to provide local youth with relevant opportunities to shape their careers through apprenticeship training. The event will witness the participation from many companies representing various sectors. The participating organizations will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot, providing them with an opportunity to strengthen their livelihood and learn new skills.

Individuals can register for the mela by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and to find the mela’s nearest location. The candidates who are Class 5 to Class 12 pass outs and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can apply in this apprenticeship mela. The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues. Those who have already enrolled have been requested to reach the venue with all the relevant documents. Through this fair, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability rate after the training sessions.

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that, skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for a country. It is established that countries with higher and better levels of skills are adjusting more effectively to the challenges and opportunities thrown at us by the new world of work. Through our apprenticeship programmes we are aiming to build a resilient and capable workforce that has the potential to improve its own socio-economic status and propel India’s economic engine, he added.

He further added that, PMNAM is a platform that fast-tracks the meeting of apprenticeship aspirants and employers and allows the aspirants to have one on one interaction with the employers and provide them with the opportunity to know about the industry in which they want to train and build a career. These fairs provide immense value to newcomers seeking the right opportunities, providing umpteen benefits to businesses, communities, and families. We encourage candidates from all the professional and academic background to be a part of this fair where they have a chance to be a part of an exciting career, making a positive difference in their lives, he added.

Apprenticeship melas are hosted in the country on the 2nd Monday of every month, wherein selected individuals receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills. Apprenticeship is considered the most sustainable model of skill development, and it has been getting a big boost under Skill India Mission.

The government is striving to train 1 million youth per annum through apprenticeship training and to fulfil this mission, PMNAM is being used as a platform to increase the participation of establishments and students. It is also providing awareness to the youth on various opportunities existing across the participating companies.

For more info: https://www.msde.gov.in/