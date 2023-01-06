MoS for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar addresses inaugural ceremony of the National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy, says Chartered Accountants can support the delivery of quality commerce education by taking up the role of “professors of practice” in universities

New Delhi : MoS for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar addressed the inaugural ceremony of the National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in New Delhi.
While addressing, he lauded ICAI for its contribution to nation-building & the growth of economy and for incorporating the key features of NEP 2020 in its scheme of education and training of chartered accountancy course.
Chartered Accountants can support the delivery of quality commerce education by taking up the role of “professors of practice” in universities, an initiative by UGC to bring professional expertise to academic institutions in line with NEP 2020, said MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar.
NEP2020 is built on the pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability & accountability and is aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and highlighted that the policy aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, he added.