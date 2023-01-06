DPIIT to organize Startup India Innovation Week from 10th January 2023 to 16th January 2023

New Delhi : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organizing Startup India Innovation Week from 10th January 2023 to 16th January 2023 to celebrate the Indian Startup Ecosystem as well as National Startup Day (16th January 2023).

Startup India Innovation Week 2023 will include Knowledge Sharing Sessions for entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and other enablers, involving relevant stakeholders from the startup ecosystem such as Government officials, incubators, corporates and investors.

Furthermore, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, various startup related events are being organized in more than 75 places across the country to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation by involving the startup community across length and breadth of the country. These events include dedicated workshops for women entrepreneurs, training of incubators, mentorship workshops, stakeholder round tables, conferences, capacity building workshops, startup pitching sessions, amongst others.

Furthermore, to commemorate National Startup Day on 16th January 2023, DPIIT is organizing the felicitation ceremony for the winners of National Startup Awards 2022, a flagship initiative under Startup India. The ceremony will recognize and reward the excellence exhibited by startups and ecosystem enablers across different sectors, sub-sectors, and categories.

Startup India Innovation Week 2023 aims to engage startup ecosystem stakeholders across the nation during 10th January-16th January 2023 and spur the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in India.