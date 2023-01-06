Distribution of passes for Republic Day & Independence Day celebrations goes digital

New Delhi : As part of the Government’s e-governance initiative, an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) was launched by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in New Delhi on January 06, 2023 to extend e-Invitations to dignitaries/guests and Online Sale of Tickets to general public for witnessing Republic day and Independence day events from now onwards. The portal provides the facility for issue of online passes to the dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for general public to purchase the tickets online irrespective of the geographical location.

The Aamantran portal will make the entire process user friendly, environment friendly and bridge the gap between government and general public. The detailed process may be viewed through the following link:

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajay Bhatt termed the portal as another milestone in ‘Digital India’ initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s concept of e-governance model which is based on easy, effective, economical and eco-friendly governance. He stated that the Government is committed to ensure ease of living to every citizen, adding that ‘Digital India’ and ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ are bringing government and people together. The Raksha Rajya Mantri appreciated the fact that the invitation portal will make it easier for people to purchase tickets for Republic Day celebrations (RDC) and will save great amount of paper used in printing. He added that the portal will make the RDC more secure.

The Aamantran portal has following features:

QR code-based authentication for enhanced security.

Digital delivery of passes/tickets through emails/sms.

Non-cancellable and non-transferrable tickets.

RSVP option for passes to seek acceptance from invitees

Post Event Data Analytics for better management of the future events.

In addition to extending e-invitations through the portal, the booths/counters for purchase of tickets will be set up at following locations, where online tickets will be facilitated by Ministry of Defence:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)

Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

Parliament House (Reception Office) – Special counter for MPs (Will Open on 18.01.2023)

The timings will be forenoon (1000 hrs to 1230 hrs) and afternoon (1400 hrs to 1630 hrs). For detailed instructions, visit www.mod.gov.in, www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in.