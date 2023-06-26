Power ministry establishes UTPRERAK, a Centre of Excellence to Accelerate Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies in Indian Industry

The Ministry of Power, Government of India has set up a dedicated Centre of Excellence to accelerate industry adoption of clean technologies and thus scale up India’s contribution to the global energy transition. Named UTPRERAK, short for Unnat Takniki Pradarshan Kendra, the Centre of Excellence to Accelerate Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies seeks to play a catalytic role in improving energy efficiency of Indian industry. The Centre, named otherwise as Advanced Industrial Technology Demonstration Centre (AITDC), has been set up by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, at the Badarpur, New Delhi campus of the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Ministry of Power. Union Minister of State for Power, Shri Krishan Pal inaugurated the Centre at NPTI Badarpur, New Delhi today, June 26, 2023.

The Centre is mandated to become the key reference and resource institution on industrial energy-efficient technologies. As its name indicates, the Advanced Industrial Technology Demonstration Centre will demonstrate and showcase energy-efficient technologies in key industry sectors. It will act as an exhibition cum information centre and knowledge repository. It will be a knowledge exchange platform, where best practices from across various key sectors could be diffused among industry professionals through workshops and seminars.

More than 10,000 energy professionals are proposed to be trained in next five years

UTPRERAK will also serve as a strategic capacity-building institution and seeks to be a one-stop solution provider for energy professionals from across India for trainings and education in energy efficiency. It is expected to provide intensive training to more than 10,000 energy professionals from the industry and other potential sectors over the next five years.

Besides these, the Centre envisages to also provide key inputs for national energy policy formulation, link education and research in energy-efficient solutions, and develop innovative applied solutions for energy efficiency.

“Adoption of Advanced Technologies Key to becoming Developed Nation by 2047”

Inaugurating the Unnat Takniki Pradarshan Kendra, the Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal underlined the necessity of adoption of advanced technologies in order to help realize the Prime Minister’s dream of making India a developed nation by the year 2047. Noting that the government has introduced Production Linked Incentive Schemes in various sectors for this very purpose, the Minister said that the latest technologies are necessary for us to progress and to compete in the global market. “There is a need to manufacture good technology at low cost. UTPRERAK will play an important role in improving energy efficiency of Indian industry; moreover, saving energy will help not just industry, but the nation as well.”