Power Minister RK Singh dedicates 74 developmental projects to people of Arrah, Bihar

Mumbai: Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, , today dedicated various CSR projects and facilities developed by India’s leading power sector focused NBFC, Power Finance Corporation to the people of Arrah.

The projects were inaugurated through video conferencing by Hon’ble Minister in presence of Shri R S Dhillon, CMD, PFC Ltd., and Shri P K Singh, Director Commercial, PFC Ltd, local representatives, officers from administration of Bihar and PFC.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh said “I am pleased to inaugurate PFC’s 74 CSR projects that will benefit various people of Bihiya, Piro and Jagdishpur blocks at Arrah District. These projects include, PCC roads at 55 locations, construction of Chhath Ghats at 12 locations, installation of LED/ solar/ high mast lights at three places and construction of platforms to assemble and community centres at two places along with constructing connecting bridges at two places. These projects, inaugurated today, are built with cost of Rs 9 crore 67 lakhs.”

Shri Singh further added, “I am confident that the people of Bihiya, Piro and Jagdishpur blocks will immensely benefit from the projects and these projects will bring prosperity and development to their lives. I firmly believe that together we will take Bihar on new path of development with a better life for our citizen.”

PFC’s overall development projects worth Rs 22.80 crore have been carried out in Arrah District of the state. These include construction of PCC Roads, drainage systems, community centre libraries, Chatt Ghats, and Solar Lights. The blocks where these projects have come up are Piro, Bihiya, Jagdishpur of Arrah, Bihar.

PFC has also contributed Rs. 12 lakh for procurement and distribution of health masks, sanitisation material and personal protection equipment (ppe), medical facilities and equipment in Arrah.

PFC is fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by supporting rural population and people from backward areas and ushering in prosperity in their lives by carrying out a host of developmental projects.

