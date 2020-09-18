Power Minister R K Singh says ‘Power PSUs have made India a power surplus nation’

New Delhi: Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, today, inaugurated various developmental projects and facilities in Bihar. As a responsible corporate, NTPC, country’s largest power producer, is fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by creating an infrastructure for the benefit of the people of Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh appreciated NTPC, REC and Power Grid for their contribution to the state of Bihar in its path of progress.

He Said ”These companies which are among the largest in the world, belonging to Ministry of Power, are one of the most professional and efficient organisations. The companies from the Power PSUs are well known for their exemplary performances, are also focussed on working towards societal development which extends to villages across the country. These companies have contributed extensively during the pandemic and have taken complete care of their workers. Further, NTPC is developing an ITI and constructing a ward in AIIMS, Bihar which will immensely benefit the people of Bihar. NTPC has played an instrumental role in the development of Bihar with an installed capacity of 6150 MW in the state. In addition, 3800 MW capacity is in pipeline.”

He further added, “The power PSUs together have connected India in its length and breadth. The endeavour of the power PSUs have made India a power surplus nation with almost 1.25 lakh MW capacity of electricity being added in the past five years. Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have brought a revolution in the power sector inching towards the target of making electricity available in every Indian household.”

Speaking during the inauguration function, Shri Asit Kumar Mukherjee, RED (ER1), NTPC said “We are committed towards our social responsibilities and we strive to fulfil our commitment towards the people of Bihar. With six projects in the state, we are extremely happy in contributing to electricity requirement of the state. We are constantly working towards brightening up every citizen’s face in Bihar.”

The projects would benefit the public by providing them access to infrastructure built for family and community functions like celebrating festivals and social occassions. Further, clean drinking water will be readily available with robust medical support at various places of Sandesh and Agiaon region.

The projects include the construction of Community Centres in Chaurai, Sarthua, Badura and Bhadurpur; Chatt Ghats in Kori, Basauri, Madanpur and Nrauni; Healthcare Centres in Bhatauli and Navaada Ben and installation of R.O. Plants in Saripur, Trikaul, Pandeypur, Mohanpur Tola, Masad, Kalyanpur and Ichri.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local representatives of Agiaon and Sandesh constituencies along with senior officials from Ministry of Power and various PSUs under Ministry of Power and officials of NTPC.

Out of its total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC presently has 6150 MW in Bihar. In addition, 3800 MW capacity is in pipeline.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5 GW comprises of renewable energy.

