POCSO Case Registered as Gurukul Ashram Students Allege Sexual Harassment by Teacher in Puri

In a disturbing incident, students of a Gurukul Ashram in Delanga, Puri district, have accused a teacher of sexual harassment. Following complaints from some guardians, the teacher has been detained and is being questioned by police.

Pipili SDPO Biranhi Narayan Pati confirmed that three students have lodged an FIR, leading to a case registered under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing. The Gurukul Ashram hosts many children from both the district and outside areas.