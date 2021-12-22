PNB meets Tripura Chief Minister, commits last-mile banking and support development

Kolkata: Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, Punjab National Bank was on a two-day visit to Agartala. During the two-day visit, Executive Director, Sh. Saha met Chief Minister Shri Biplab Kumar Deb on 20.12.2021 and committed to support overall development in Tripura State through expansion of Banking Services. According to Sh. Saha, the Bank is mapping and evaluating various locations in the State for providing Banking Services in the unbanked areas by establishing either brick & mortar branches or Customer Service points manned by business correspondents or by setting up ATMs at potential centres.

As part of the Bank’s CSR activity, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, PNB in presence of officials of the Bank, committed to Chief Minister Shri Deb to donate Rs. 10 Lakh for building a hostel for needy and poor tribal girl students.

Additionally, PNB officials met Shri Kumar Alok, Chief Secretary of Tripura State and while discussing on the various issues related to role of Banks in the overall development of the State, PNB assured that adequate and timely credit support shall be extended to farmers under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. During the meeting, the crucial role and effectiveness of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) was also examined with an aim to generate self-employment opportunities among the rural youth through short-term training.

Sh. Saha also conducted customers’ meet of traders & MSMEs, at Agartala, who expressed their desire to switch over to PNB in future.

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting led by Punjab National Bank, was held in Agartala on 22.12.2021 to review the quarterly performance of the banks in the State which was chaired by Shri Kumar Alok, Chief Secretary Tripura. Sh. Saha, Executive Director, PNB congratulated the people of Tripura on the occasion of completing 50 years of statehood and conveyed his best wishes for the overall progress and development of State.

Besides, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, secretaries of various departments, General Manager-RBI, Shri Sakshi Gopal Saha, General Manager-SLBC, Shri S.S. Singh-PNB Zonal Manager (Guwahati), Shri Anand Kumar-Circle Head (Agartala), Circle Head-State Bank of India and officials of other banks also attended the meeting.