Hyundai Motor India Signs MoU with World Renowned Indian Golfer and 2020 Arjuna Awardee, Aditi Ashok

– Partnered with World Renowned Indian Golfer Ms. Aditi Ashok for an exclusive two-year association strengthening HMIL imagery as a Young and Progressive brand

– Hyundai continues to realise its global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ through diverse partnerships to support young talent

– Under this unique partnership, Ms. Aditi Ashok will be representing the Brand in the National & International Sports Tournaments & Championships

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since inception, today signed an MoU with Ms. Aditi Ashok, the 2020 Arjuna Awardee and World’s only golfer who has made cut in every major golf format. Through this association, HMIL aims to strengthen the brand’s voice, spirit and innovative approach to further prioritize customer interests and create newer opportunities for the brand that resonates with today’s youth. As part of the two-year association Hyundai will work closely with Aditi representing HMIL’s Young & Progressive Imagery.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Mr. Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to announce this association with Ms. Aditi Ashok, one of the youngest and finest golfer player in India today. Hyundai as a brand, strives for excellence and innovations, we are committed to go ‘Beyond Mobility’ to usher in a whole new world for our sports enthusiast customers. Our association with Ms. Aditi Ashok reflects our brand’s vision to inspire people, especially women in sports to be their true self and stand by their choices. Our commitment towards creating a gateway of opportunities for emerging talent, has been a key focus this year. We are consciously advancing in creative formats to craft path breaking experiences, through a series of innovative consumer engagement programs”.

Through this collaboration, Hyundai will continue to communicate its vision of prioritizing Progress for Humanity to deliver meaningful experiences for our customers. As part of the Sports Association, Aditi will be seen as a brand ambassador and will be representing Hyundai in the National & International Sports Tournaments & Championships. HMIL’s partnership with Aditi will be visible through the logo on her jersey which will be used in major tournaments.

The partnership will be leveraged through a series of initiatives such as creating digital bytes and stills capturing her winning stories that will help consumers enjoy Golf more. Hyundai is celebrating the spirit of Indian women sportspeople who are challenging the stereotypes and setting new benchmarks becoming inspiration for millions of women. Sportspeople of such calibre defy pre-existing norms and build a new horizon for themselves