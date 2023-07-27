PMO tweet regarding presence of Rajasthan CM in PM’s programme in Rajasthan

The Prime Minister Office has issued the following tweet in response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan regarding the CM’s presence in the Prime Minister’s programme in the state. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is visiting Sikar today.



The Prime Minister Office tweeted :



“Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji,



In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.



During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence.



You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well.



Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued.”



“श्री @ashokgehlot51 जी, प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार आपको विधिवत आमंत्रित किया गया था और आपका भाषण भी रखा गया था। लेकिन आपके ऑफिस ने बताया कि आप शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi की पिछली यात्राओं के दौरान भी आपको हमेशा आमंत्रित किया गया है और आपकी गरिमामयी उपस्थिति भी रही है। आज के कार्यक्रम में भी आपका बहुत-बहुत स्वागत है। विकास कार्यों से जुड़ी पट्टिका पर आपका नाम भी प्रमुखता से अंकित है। हाल में आपको लगी चोट की वजह से अगर कोई शारीरिक परेशानी ना हो, तो कार्यक्रम में आप जरूर शामिल हों और इसकी शोभा बढ़ाएं।”



