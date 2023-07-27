Odisha Board of Secondary Education Matric Exam 2024 Dates Declared

Toda, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared the dates of the annual Matriculation examination for the 2023-24 academic session.



BSE notification says, the Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be simultaneously conducted from 20 February 2024 to 4 March 2024.



The full-fledged programme of the examination will be notified later while the filling up of forms for appearing in the examination will be taken up during October, 2023, the notification read.



The evaluation of answer books will be conducted from 12 March 2024 and will continue for at least 12 days.









