PM Narendra Modi will launch Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy virtually

New Delhi :Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch virtually the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy on May13 and address the startup community. The startup portal will also be launched by the Prime Minister on this occasion. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Sing Chouhan will also release a collection of success stories of selected startups at the Startup Conclave 2022 to be held at Indore Brilliant Convention Center.

The conclave will include policy makers from government and private sector, innovators, center and state administrators, startup potential entrepreneurs, all pillars of the startup ecosystem and public representatives. Academicians, investos, mentors and all other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem of the country will also participate.

Three components in one day session

The one day session consists of 3 components which are sectoral session, startup expo and launch of Startup Policy in the virtual presence of Prime Minister. In addition there will be various sessions.

Speed mentoring session

In the speed mentoring session to be held at the conclave startups will meet and have an open dialogue with leading leaders of the educational institutions and startup space.

How to start startup session

In this session participants will get information from policy makers and decision makers on how to start a startup? Information will also be given on how to meet the challenges faced by fellow startups.

Funding Session

In the funding session startups and potential entrepreneurs will learn about various funding methods in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Pitching Session

In the Pitching Session startups will get opportunities to collaborate with investors and put their ideas for funding.

Ecosystem support Session

In the startups ecosystem support session, participants will learn about their brand value and how to promote the MP startup ecosystem.

Startup Expo

New trends and innovations will also be displayed at the startup Expo at the venue. It will present solutions for the startup space.