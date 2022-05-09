Project engineer suspended for financial irregularities in hospital construction work

New Delhi :On being found prima facie guilty of poor quality construction and serious irregularities in the construction work of 100 -bed hospital and in the medical college Gwalior, by the state government, Divisional Project Engineer Pradeep Ashtaputre, in-charge of Public Works Department, PIU Gwalior has been suspended with immediate effect. During the suspension period, Bhopal will remain the headquarters of the concerned Project Director, Public Works Department, PIU office.

In the meeting of the Project Testing Committee held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, it came to fore that despite administrative approval of 7 floors of the hospital by the concerned, design of building construction of 9 floors was approved without any authority, due to which the government had to bear the brunt of an additional financial burden of Rs 40 crore