Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288222. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th May

New Positive Cases: 12

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Kandhamal: 1

4. Kendrapada: 1

5. Khurda: 4

6. Nuapada: 2

7. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 7

Cumulative tested: 31454215

Positive: 1288222

Recovered: 1278877

Active cases: 166