Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288222. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th May

New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Kandhamal: 1
4. Kendrapada: 1
5. Khurda: 4
6. Nuapada: 2
7. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 7
Cumulative tested: 31454215
Positive: 1288222
Recovered: 1278877
Active cases: 166

