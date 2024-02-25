PM Narendra Modi today inaugurates ‘Sudarshan Setu’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated ‘Sudarshan Setu’, the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district. Mr Modi began his day by offering prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka. He later inaugurated the four-lane cable-stayed bridge called the ‘Sudarshan Setu’, which boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of 979 crore rupees. The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side. The bridge, which was known as ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed as ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will inaugurate five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campuses at a public ceremony in Rajkot. These five AIIMS are located at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS this afternoon and address a rally at the Race Course ground in the city later in the evening. Apart from this, Mr Modi will inaugurate and perform ground-breaking for projects worth over 48,000 crore rupees of different state and Central departments including NHAI, Railways, Energy and Petrochemicals, Ports and Health and Family Welfare. Of these, projects worth 35,700 crore rupees are for Gujarat, while the remaining are for other states.