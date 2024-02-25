Odisha: Senior BJD leader Debasis Nayak joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: After joining BJP, Debasis Nayak training gun at BJD says, “There is Tamil rule in BJD. The Party is affected by the Jayalalitha syndrome and no longer the same party as it used to be earlier. It knows well that it won’t get votes. This is why it is importing people from other parties.

He was once the OSD to BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik when he was a Union Minister, served as a minister in CM’s 2nd term but dropped from the ministry in 2008 in controversial circumstances

After 2008, he could never retain his previous proximity to the CM. CM even suspended Debasis from party for anti-party activities in 2011

He got a party ticket to contest from Bari for the last time in 2014