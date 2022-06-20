PM Narendra Modi to visit Karnataka today and will attend programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today where he will attend programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Among other programmes, he will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crores in Bengaluru.

The PM tweeted, “Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid. While in the afternoon, I will be at the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs.”

“At a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover diverse sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas,” tweeted PM.

Further, will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru, he tweeted.