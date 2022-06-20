India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.18 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.18 Cr (1,96,18,66,707) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,53,18,438 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.57 Cr (3,57,40,210) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,284 2nd Dose 1,00,55,909 Precaution Dose 55,24,826 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,947 2nd Dose 1,76,11,502 Precaution Dose 96,04,841 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,57,40,210 2nd Dose 2,10,68,599 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,95,187 2nd Dose 4,77,30,214 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,89,638 2nd Dose 49,77,92,394 Precaution Dose 20,33,015 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,85,105 2nd Dose 19,26,40,769 Precaution Dose 20,94,526 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,04,157 2nd Dose 12,02,74,206 Precaution Dose 2,22,91,378 Precaution Dose 4,15,48,586 Total 1,96,18,66,707

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 76,700. Active cases now constitute 0.18% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61%. 8,537 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,07,900.

12,781 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,96,050 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.81 Cr (85,81,37,713) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.62% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.32%.