Ministry of Civil Aviation to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 at Gwalior Fort

New Delhi :Ministry of Civil Aviation will celebrate International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2022, by organizing a massive Yoga demonstration of more than 2,000 people at Gwalior Fort. The event will be inaugurated and led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

This year International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year for which the Ministry of Ayush has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale.

The theme for this year IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity” as it depicts how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Common Yoga Protocol, Lecture on Yoga by Experts, Yoga Demonstration will be some of the activities to be undertaken at the event.