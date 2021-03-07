PM Narendra Modi to release Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on 9th March

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release 11 Volumes of Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on 9th March 2021 at 5 PM at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. J&K Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and Dr. Karan Singh will also be present on the occasion.

Srimad Bhagavadgita: Rare multiple Sanskrit commentaries in original calligraphy

In general the practice with Srimad Bhagavadgita is to present the text with a single commentary. For the first time, many of the key commentaries by celebrated Indian scholars are being brought together for achieving a comprehensive and comparative appreciation of Srimad Bhagavadgita. The Manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada. Dr Karan Singh is the Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, J&K.