PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue on 16 September

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue on 16 September 2021 at 11 AM. He will visit the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue and interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. This will be followed by his address to the gathering.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces. An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. One of the defining features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in case of conventional RCC construction. The buildings utilize resource efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices.

The inaugural function will be attended by the Defence Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, MoS Defence, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs, Chief of Defence Staff and Heads of Armed Forces.