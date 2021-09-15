An Odia Feature Film to be Reviewed Nationally – Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’!

Bhubaneswar: Already streaming on Mubi India, and releasing soon on MX Player, acclaimed filmmaker and National Award-winning director Nila Madhab Panda delivers yet another gem with ‘Kalira Atita’ (Yesterday’s Past). An emotionally charged drama, the Film deals with the mental trauma and hardships associated with the impact of Climate Change.

‘Kalira Atita’ is based on true events and shot at actual locations in Satbhaya, a cluster of 7 villages in Kendrapada District of Odisha, that has been engulfed by the sea. Sea Level rise due to Climate Change is one of the biggest challenges humanity is facing today. While today it’s the villages, tomorrow it’ll be larger coastal cities like Mumbai, New York, Bangkok, that’ll be at risk of being swallowed by the seas. If humanity doesn’t rise up to the threat today, we will only have ourselves to blame for what follows.

With this eclectic and hard-hitting message as an eye-opener, ‘Kalira Atita’ is the first Odia Film directed by Nila Madhab Panda, which was also in the race for Oscars earlier this year, featuring in the final list of 366 films in contention for Best Picture. The film had its world premiere at the 28th Prague International Film Festival 2021, and has also been selected and featured top global film festivals like, ‘Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’, ‘Bollywood Festival Norway 2021’, ‘Chicago South Asian Film Festival’, and ‘Atlanta Indian Film Festival 2021’, while being commended and appreciated by all.

With the talented actor Pitobash Tripathy as the main protagonist, the film is already getting rave reviews from the National Media and public alike. Here’s how the bigwigs are rating Panda’s latest!

SUBHASH K JHA – “That the film was shot in an actual seaside village confers the proceedings with a palpable immediacy”. Rahul Desai – Kalira Atita movie review: Noble marriage of narrative and non-fiction. Murtaza Ali Khan – “Nila madhab panda proves why he is our David Attenborough”

ROUSHINI SARKAR – “Though the film is based on a true account, with an eccentric protagonist who goes in the opposite direction as civilization, Panda has been able to delineate the phase from one cycle to another and successfully captured the magnitude of its destructive outcome as well”. HARSH B. H. – “What makes Kalira Atita a standout piece of work is how Panda crafts it in a ‘Man vs Nature’ mode, a genre which hasn’t seen too many films in our film culture”

Panda has always given us films which give us something to ponder upon, without being too preachy about it – Be it ‘I Am Kalam’, the film that created history in India, or the fun filled ‘Halkaa’, a very simple tale about the consternations of open defecation, or the hard hitting ‘Kadvi Hawa’ which speaks about floods and droughts, or be it the fun and loveable tale about water scarcity, ‘Kaun Kitne Paani Mein’. With an IMDB rating of 9.3 already, ‘Kalira Atita’ is a must watch for everyone. A film for the Planet, a film for Humanity!

