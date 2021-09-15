Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bans use and storage of firecrackers on Diwali

New Delhi : In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the use of firecrackers have been banned in Delhi on Diwali this year too , alike last year, here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister shared this information on his social media handle.

“In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi’s pollution during Diwali in the last three years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. (This is) so that people’s lives can be saved,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.