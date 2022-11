New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores, on Nov 11.

T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru; passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.