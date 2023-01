The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi thanked President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations. President Sisi was the Chief Guest on India’s 74th Republic Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“I am grateful to President

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations with his august [email protected]”